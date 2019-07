- A few showers and storms will continue to affect the area throughout Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the west.

The front will then slide through the region on Friday bring another round of storms. Most of the activity on Friday will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Any storm through Friday could become strong or severe with possibly damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail. Localized flooding may become an issue with the potential for heavy downpours, so stay weather aware.

As the front pushes south of the FOX 46 viewing area by this weekend high pressure will build back in. Hot and humid weather will return this weekend with lower rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. This trend will continue into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lo: 74

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for strong/severe storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

Saturday: Clouds and sun with a 40% chance for showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 70

