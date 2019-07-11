< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417643728" data-article-version="1.0">Severe storms possible leading up to weekend</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-417643728" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Severe storms possible leading up to weekend&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-storms-possible-leading-up-to-weekend" data-title="Severe storms possible leading up to weekend" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-storms-possible-leading-up-to-weekend" addthis:title="Severe storms possible leading up to weekend">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> 11 2019 07:25PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417643728"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:25PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Storm%20Risk%20Day%202_1562887981424.png_7516346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Storm%20Risk%20Day%202_1562887981424.png_7516346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Storm Risk Day 2_1562887981424.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/risk_1562887976849_7516345_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="risk_1562887976849.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/future_1562887974564_7516344_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="future_1562887974564.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/7%20day_1562887974376.png_7516343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="7 day_1562887974376.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417643728-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Storm%20Risk%20Day%202_1562887981424.png_7516346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Storm Risk Day 2_1562887981424.png.jpg"/> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417643728" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A few showers and storms will continue to affect the area throughout Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the west.</p><p>The front will then slide through the region on Friday bring another round of storms. Most of the activity on Friday will be during the afternoon and evening hours.</p><p>Any storm through Friday could become strong or severe with possibly damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail. Localized flooding may become an issue with the potential for heavy downpours, so stay weather aware.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/tropical-storm-barry-forms-in-gulf-of-mexico-could-bring-catastrophic-flooding-to-louisiana" target="_blank">Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico, could bring ‘catastrophic' flooding to Louisiana</a></strong></p><p>As the front pushes south of the FOX 46 viewing area by this weekend high pressure will build back in. Hot and humid weather will return this weekend with lower rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. This trend will continue into early next week.</p><p><strong>Tonight: </strong>Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lo: 74<br> <strong>Friday: </strong>Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for strong/severe storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72<br> <strong>Saturday:</strong> Clouds and sun with a 40% chance for showers/storms. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403458" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-forecast" title="Weather Forecast Video" data-articleId="55011320" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/5p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7516185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/5p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7516185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/5p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7516185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/5p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7516185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/5p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7516185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropical-storm-barry-forms-in-gulf-of-mexico-could-bring-catastrophic-flooding-to-louisiana" title="Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico, could bring ‘catastrophic' flooding to Louisiana" data-articleId="417527280" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_Thursday_evening_up_0_7515696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_Thursday_evening_up_0_7515696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_Thursday_evening_up_0_7515696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_Thursday_evening_up_0_7515696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_Thursday_evening_up_0_7515696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico, could bring ‘catastrophic' flooding to Louisiana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Current intensity forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Barry becoming a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 miles per hour prior to landfall.</p><p>Regardless of whether Barry stays a tropical storm or becomes a weak hurricane, the result is going to be the same. There will be some big flooding issues for most of Louisiana, explains FOX 13's meteorologist Tyler Eliasen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/hot-and-humid-the-name-of-the-game-next-few-days" title="Hot and humid the name of the game next few days" data-articleId="415545135" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7458118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7458118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7458118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7458118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7458118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="75 degrees this morning and temperatures increasing Sunday. 