- Damaging winds and hail are possible as more thunderstorm activity is expected to push through this weekend.

Much of the FOX 46 viewing area is under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms Saturday. The first batch of wet weather will slide into the area during the early morning hours. This round should quickly taper off around 8 a.m. leaving us with drier conditions through lunchtime.

During the late afternoon and evening hours some scattered storms could develop across parts of the area. We have a marginal to slight risk for strong storms on Saturday.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds and hail.

Now is the time to download the FOX 46 46 Weather App and enable alerts to your location.