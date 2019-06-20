< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ 20 2019 06:08AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:nick.kosir@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-weather-storms-damaging-winds-to-push-into-charlotte-area-thursday-afternoon?fbclid=IwAR2oKGwUkSxOXjyQpzDtsrTAdDHa6AVWZGjByekKGItOslRJi0jJTuLxmQU">Nick Kosir, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413724070"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:08AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> a="/virtual/weather/severe-weather-storms-damaging-winds-to-push-into-charlotte-area-thursday-afternoon?fbclid=IwAR2oKGwUkSxOXjyQpzDtsrTAdDHa6AVWZGjByekKGItOslRJi0jJTuLxmQU";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Nick\x20Kosir\x2c\x20FOX\x2046\x20Charlotte"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413724070" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A cold front will swing through Thursday and fire up strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The storms will start developing between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and race eastward across the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area until sunset.</p><p>Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns and to a lesser extent heavy rain with a slim tornado threat as well.</p><p>The better chances for any tornadic development will likely be east of I-77 where there will be more unstable air.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app"><strong>[DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP]</strong></a></p><p>The piedmont of the viewing area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather which means there will be numerous severe storms that will be persistent and intense.</p><p>The mountains and foothills are under a slight risk for severe weather which is lower on the risk scale.</p><p>A slight risk means there will be scattered storms that will be isolated but intense. 