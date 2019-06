- Today will be hotter than yesterday in Charlotte so dress and pack accordingly if you are headed out for some fun activities.

Things are looking fairly dry in the area but we could see a possible shower passing through after 4 p.m. in various areas.

There is a higher expectancy of showers in the mountain region.

Monday and Tuesday is expected to be around 82 and 84 degrees, respectively.

It will be dry until Wednesday and then temperatures are expected to shoot back up into the 90's towards the end of the week.