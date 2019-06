A round of heavy showers and strong storms are expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area Wednesday afternoon.

A round of heavy showers and strong storms are expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area Wednesday afternoon.

A round of heavy showers and strong storms are expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area Wednesday afternoon.

- A round of heavy showers and strong storms are expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure to the east of the Carolinas is ushering in a southwesterly wind flow. That wind will moisten up the atmosphere and lead to storm development between the hours of 2-8 pm on Wednesday.

Some of the storms will become severe with gusty winds and copious lightning being the main risks.

Hail is a lower concern with an even lower risk for tornadoes. The entire FOX 46 viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms.

A slight risk for severe weather means short lived and intense storms are expected.

Keep up with all the showers and storms by downloading the FOX 46 Weather App available on Google Play or the App Store.