- The heat will back off a little for Wednesday with more clouds, and the chance for a few showers and storms.

A southeast flow will increase clouds overnight across the majority of the Charlotte metro, up through the mountains. At the same time, a stalled front in the region could help develop isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Only general thunderstorms are possible. Severe storms are not expected.

Enjoy the small break from the heat, because it’s back with a vengeance for Memorial Day weekend! Highs reach the low and mid 90s Friday through Monday. Record highs on those days are in the mid 90s, so we’ll certainly be in record territory.

It will be a summer-like pattern when it comes to rain and storm chances. A few more showers and storms may develop with the daytime heating Thursday, otherwise most areas stay dry through the weekend.

Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks indoors, wear sunscreen, and don’t forget about your pets in this heat!