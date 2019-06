- With the first day of summer behind us, rain and storms are kind of the name of the game now as today is a FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch day.

Even though humidity was not too bad on Friday, we are in a summer pattern and gradually overnight things will get more humid, which can often lead to storms.

It's the first full weekend of summer and if you have plans you might want to factor in the storms or have a backup plan if you have outdoor plans.

There were a few light showers around Charlotte on Saturday morning. It was 66 on Saturday morning and typically when it gets above 65 is when you can feel the humidity in the air.

Around 4:15 p.m. is when storms are expected to move through Charlotte and those will continue through the evening.

There is a smaller chance of storms on Sunday and that will continue throughout the week.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90's with a high expected on Monday of 93.

