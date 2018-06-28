Strawberry Moon and Saturn to put on dazzling display this week

(FOX NEWS) - June's full "Strawberry Moon" is arriving tonight — and it comes with a special treat for stargazers: Saturn will also be at its biggest and brightest.

The ringed planet will be in opposition to the sun, rising high in the sky in the east shortly after sunset. It will continue climbing until midnight, when it will reach its highest point.

"Opposition is a big milestone each year for observing the ringed planet Saturn, or any superior planet (planet orbiting the sun outside Earth’s orbit)," EarthSky.org reports. "When we fly between a superior planet and the sun, the planet is generally closest and brightest for that year."

Not every planet can reach opposition, particularly Mercury and Venus.

Those planets cannot reach opposition "because they are always within Earth's orbit ... [and] remain relatively close to the Sun as seen from Earth," NASA says.

The Strawberry Moon will reach peak fullness on Thursday at 12:53 a.m. ET, according to Time and Leisure. But if you're not awake, don't worry: You can still check it out after the sun sets around 8:05 p.m. ET.

