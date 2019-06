- A cold front moved into the area last night, which means it shouldn't be quite as hot on Sunday.

There was no rain this morning but rain this afternoon is possible.

It is currently 63 in Boone and 61 in Jefferson.

The inclement weather is not nearly as widespread as Saturday. Scattered showers are possible in Mecklenburg and the mountains and afternoon wind gusts are expected to pick up.

Monday will be hot and each day this week, due to humidity and a summer weather pattern, pop-up showers could happen.

There is a marginal storm risk in the western piedmont this week and temperatures will be in the upper 80's and low 90's.

