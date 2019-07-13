< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Tracking weekend rain, Tropical Storm Barry EDT EDT By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 13 2019 03:11PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 03:36PM EDT A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued on Saturday afternoon for Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. Saturday afternoon for Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued on Saturday afternoon for Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play for the latest. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Our FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team is monitoring weekend storms moving in and around the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Kershaw and Chesterfield Counties, and they expire at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A warning was also issued for Lancaster County until 2:30 p.m.

The area could see a few of these storms making their way towards Charlotte as there are currently storms to the south and over the mountains.

A lot of lightning strikes and gusty winds are being recorded.

It was 93 degrees on Friday and temperatures are hovering in that area on Saturday.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Barry is making its way up the Mississippi River, was upgraded to a Hurricane, and brought tornado warnings to Alabama.

LATEST ON BARRY

Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and stay informed. More Weather Stories Weather Forecast Video Posted Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST
Updated Jul 13 2019 04:30PM EDT
Weather forecast for the Charlotte area. Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, threatens Gulf Coast Posted Jul 13 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 04:10PM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.

The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors. Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana with what could be epic rain
By FOX4News.com Staff Posted Jul 12 2019 07:40AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 12:19PM EDT

Homeowners sandbagged their doors and tourists trying to get out of town jammed the airport Friday as Tropical Storm Barry began rolling in with the potential for an epic drenching that could prove whether New Orleans and the rest of Louisiana learned the lessons of Hurricane Katrina over a decade ago.

With the strengthening storm expected to blow ashore early Saturday near Morgan City as the first hurricane of the season, authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the metropolitan area of 1.3 million people.

About 3,000 National Guard troops along with other rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up, and utility crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region. Featured Videos Most Recent id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/red-sox-face-dodgers-in-rematch-of-2018-world-series" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/GettyImages-1155333596_1563046995453_7520630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/GettyImages-1155333596_1563046995453_7520630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/GettyImages-1155333596_1563046995453_7520630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/GettyImages-1155333596_1563046995453_7520630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/GettyImages-1155333596_1563046995453_7520630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Dodgers&#x20;visit&#x20;the&#x20;Red&#x20;Sox&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;rematch&#x20;of&#x20;last&#x20;year&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Series&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Red Sox face Dodgers in rematch of 2018 World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/severe%20tstorm%20warning_1563043721149.png_7520548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/severe%20tstorm%20warning_1563043721149.png_7520548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/severe%20tstorm%20warning_1563043721149.png_7520548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/severe%20tstorm%20warning_1563043721149.png_7520548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/severe%20tstorm%20warning_1563043721149.png_7520548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Severe&#x20;Thunderstorm&#x20;Warning&#x20;was&#x20;issued&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x20;afternoon&#x20;for&#x20;Lancaster&#x20;and&#x20;Chesterfield&#x20;Counties&#x2e;&#x20;Download&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Weather&#x20;App&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Apple&#x20;App&#x20;Store&#x20;or&#x20;on&#x20;Google&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Play&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;latest&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tracking weekend rain, Tropical Storm Barry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, threatens Gulf Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bill-hillary-clinton-booed-at-billy-joel-concert-after-singer-dedicated-song-to-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/08/GettyImages-%20Hillary%20and%20Bill%20Clinton_1539010177055.jpg_6169199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RALEIGH&#x2c;&#x20;NC&#x20;-&#x20;NOVEMBER&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;nominee&#x20;former&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Hillary&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x20;former&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clinton&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill, Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert after singer dedicated song to them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;toured&#x20;two&#x20;detention&#x20;facilities&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;border&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;men&#x20;were&#x20;crowded&#x20;in&#x20;sweltering&#x20;cages&#x20;without&#x20;cots&#x2e;&#x20;At&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x2c;&#x20;he&#x20;acknowledged&#x20;it&#x20;as&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;tough&#x20;stuff&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 