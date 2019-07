A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued on Saturday afternoon for Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play for the latest. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued on Saturday afternoon for Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play for the latest.

- Our FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team is monitoring weekend storms moving in and around the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Kershaw and Chesterfield Counties, and they expire at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A warning was also issued for Lancaster County until 2:30 p.m.

The area could see a few of these storms making their way towards Charlotte as there are currently storms to the south and over the mountains.

A lot of lightning strikes and gusty winds are being recorded.

It was 93 degrees on Friday and temperatures are hovering in that area on Saturday.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Barry is making its way up the Mississippi River, was upgraded to a Hurricane, and brought tornado warnings to Alabama.

LATEST ON BARRY

