<!-- begin: STORY --> Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow Tropical Storm Dorian forming near Caribbean. Tropical Storm Dorian forming near Caribbean. Tropical Storm Dorian forming near Caribbean. photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/24/ECw_qXlXkAAz2AT_1566682840532.jfif_7614725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tropical Storm Dorian forming near Caribbean." title="ECw_qXlXkAAz2AT_1566682840532.jfif.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/24/ECw-uTKWkAY2h83_1566682840502.jfif_7614724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tropical Storm Dorian forming near Caribbean." title="ECw-uTKWkAY2h83_1566682840502.jfif.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function Continue reading below storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-forming-off-caribbean-coast";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425455215" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>(AP) -- A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.</p><p>The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.</p><p>At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located at about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (64 kph).</p><p>Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. More Weather Stories

Weather Forecast Video
Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.
Posted Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST
Updated Aug 25 2019 05:26AM EDT

Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 09:07PM EDT
Powerful storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out beginning around 1:30 p.m., with the latest continuing into the evening hours.
The wet weather will stick around thanks to a warm and humid airmass sticking around the region today as a cold front sets up. data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/25/8_25_am_wx_0_7615131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/25/8_25_am_wx_0_7615131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/25/8_25_am_wx_0_7615131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/25/8_25_am_wx_0_7615131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="8-25 am wx" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day" title="Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day" data-articleId="425142647" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Severe storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Powerful storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning. </p><p>Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out beginning around 1:30 p.m., with the latest continuing into the evening hours. </p><p>The wet weather will stick around thanks to a warm and humid airmass sticking around the region today as a cold front sets up. The front will approach the western Carolinas on Friday and then settle slowly south through the forecast area on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded" title="Scientists confirm July was the hottest month ever recorded" data-articleId="424104665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Scientists confirm July was the hottest month ever recorded
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:48AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 06:57AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.
The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July. Featured Videos
Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium
Body cam video released after man hit, killed as drunk driver fled police
Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral
NC golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1' class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" data-title="Metal detectors now at Clover H.S. football games" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" addthis:title="Metal detectors now at Clover H.S. football games" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-cam-video-released-after-man-hit-killed-as-drunk-driver-fled-police" > <h3>Body cam video released after man hit, killed as drunk driver fled police</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/body-cam-video-released-after-man-hit-killed-as-drunk-driver-fled-police" data-title="Body cam video released after man hit, killed" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/body-cam-video-released-after-man-hit-killed-as-drunk-driver-fled-police" addthis:title="Body cam video released after man hit, killed" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" > <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" data-title="Frazzled girl's back-to-school photo goes viral" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" addthis:title="Frazzled girl's back-to-school photo goes viral" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" > <h3>NC golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" data-title="NC golf club congratulates God for hole-in-one" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" addthis:title="NC golf club congratulates God for hole-in-one" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div Most Recent

Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary
Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery
Jimmy Carter returns to build homes for Habitat for Humanity after hip surgery
Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. to tell pot story
Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Silver&#x20;Screen&#x20;Collection&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-idaho-must-give-transgender-inmate-gender-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;appeals&#x20;court&#x20;ruled&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Idaho&#x20;must&#x20;pay&#x20;for&#x20;inmate&#x20;Adree&#x20;Edmo&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sex&#x20;reassignment&#x20;surgery&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Idaho&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-returns-to-build-homes-for-habitat-for-humanity-after-hip-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GETTY%20jimmy%20carter_1566669869232.png_7614518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter returns to build homes for Habitat for Humanity after hip surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-legends-honor-prompts-robert-downey-jr-to-tell-pot-story" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. to tell pot story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 