- A stationary front has been bringing unsettled weather to our area for the past few days. That front will eventually move through this evening.

However, the Charlotte area is in the warm sector which means the chance for severe weather is highest after midday when the air becomes more warm and humid.

There’s a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. On a scale of 1-5, slight risk is a 1. This means scattered strong and severe storms are possible.

Similar to Saturday, wind will be a major risk. However, with Friday and Saturday’s rain saturating the soil, flooding may also be an issue on Sunday.

With saturated soil and strong winds, downed trees and power lines are possible. Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Expect the strongest storms between 3-9 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties on Saturday with damaging winds, hail, and had the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Download the FOX 46 Weather App for the latest updates from the Neighborhood Storm Watch Team.