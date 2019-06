- Saturday is expected to be a beautiful day and even slightly hotter than Friday.

Temperatures in Charlotte are warming up as the morning started off at 50 and it is now in the upper 50's. It is 49 degrees in Morganton.

No rainfall is expected on Saturday and very sparse clouds too. It should be a perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

For Father's Day clouds will be a bit more spotty on Sunday and it will be hotter. Monday expect more of the same.

Little to no rain is expected until the midpoint of the week where some showers are expected to move through.

The high for the week will be Monday at 91 degrees in Charlotte.

Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or Google Play and stay updated on the latest forecasts.