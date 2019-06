- The active and wet weather pattern will continue Friday with scattered showers and storms expected.

A very slow moving low pressure system will approach the area from the west through the weekend.

That low pressure system will transport tropical moisture into our area leading to periods of heavy rainfall and possible flooding into Sunday. Rainfall totals of 2-3” are possible through the weekend.

Friday: Cloudy with an 80 percent chance for showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 68

A cold front will finally move through the area on Tuesday bringing in some drier air from the west. By Wednesday quiet weather will prevail under partly sunny skies.

