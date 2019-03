Credit: WJZY Credit: WJZY

- A winter weather advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Friday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties.

About an inch of snow accumulation is possible in those areas.There will also be a chance for some sleet to mix in by the mid-morning hours so a light glazing of ice is possible on some of the mountains roadways.

Schools in Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties were closed Friday due to the weather impact.

LATEST SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST

Expect limited visibility and slippery conditions across the mountain counties this morning with conditions improving by this evening.

Now is the time download the FOX 46 Weather App to stay ahead of this impending weather. It's free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.