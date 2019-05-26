< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409063070" data-article-version="1.0">NASCAR's Reddick wins Saturday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway</h1> By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 26 2019 01:23PM EDT
Video Posted May 26 2019 01:16PM EDT addthis:title="NASCAR's Reddick wins Saturday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409063070.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409063070");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409063070_409063220_111416"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409063220" data-video-posted-date="May 26 2019 01:16PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/NASCAR_s_Byron_using_iRacing_to_gain_edg_0_7314617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>NASCAR's Byron using iRacing to gain edge</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409063308" data-video-posted-date="May 26 2019 01:20PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Reddick wins Saturday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409063070_409063220_111416";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409063220","video":"568120","title":"NASCAR%27s%20Byron%20using%20iRacing%20to%20gain%20edge","caption":"NASCAR%20driver%20William%20Byron%20uses%20the%20simulated%20NASCAR%20racing%20software%20for%20fun%20and%20also%20to%20study%20each%20racing%20track.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FNASCAR_s_Byron_using_iRacing_to_gain_edg_0_7314617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FNASCAR_s_Byron_using_iRacing_to_gain_edge_568120_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653499000%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DABsH8HjnAqr7EPRHmLi1TC6pOFQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweb%2Fwjzy%2Fsports%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fnascar-s-reddick-wins-saturday-s-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway%3Fsrc%3Drss"}},"createDate":"May 26 2019 01:16PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]},{"id":"409063308","video":"568121","title":"Reddick%20wins%20Saturday%27s%20race%20at%20Charlotte%20Motor%20Speedway","caption":"Tyler%20Reddick%20took%20victory%20lane%20in%20the%20ALSCO%20300%20on%20Saturday.%20The%20Coca-Cola%20600%20takes%20place%20on%20Sunday%20at%20Charlotte%20Motor%20Speedway%20%286%20p.m.%2C%20WJZY%29","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FReddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FReddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlotte_Motor__568121_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653499226%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpPzZtVJApR8J25JrxHfUA9o7CUY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweb%2Fwjzy%2Fsports%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fnascar-s-reddick-wins-saturday-s-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway%3Fsrc%3Drss"}},"createDate":"May 26 2019 01:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409063070_409063220_111416",video:"568120",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/NASCAR_s_Byron_using_iRacing_to_gain_edg_0_7314617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"NASCAR%2520driver%2520William%2520Byron%2520uses%2520the%2520simulated%2520NASCAR%2520racing%2520software%2520for%2520fun%2520and%2520also%2520to%2520study%2520each%2520racing%2520track.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/26/NASCAR_s_Byron_using_iRacing_to_gain_edge_568120_1800.mp4?Expires=1653499000&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ABsH8HjnAqr7EPRHmLi1TC6pOFQ",eventLabel:"Reddick%20wins%20Saturday%27s%20race%20at%20Charlotte%20Motor%20Speedway-409063220",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweb%2Fwjzy%2Fsports%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fnascar-s-reddick-wins-saturday-s-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway%3Fsrc%3Drss"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web/wjzy/sports/http:/www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar-s-reddick-wins-saturday-s-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway?src=rss">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409063070"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:16PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409063070" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409063070-409063193"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409063070-409063193" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409063070" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go.</p><p>The defending Xfinity champion led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.</p><p>Reddick, a 23-year-old in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, had had eight consecutive top four finishes.</p><p>“He has a talent,” owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a superstar in the (NASCAR) cup division and we want him to do it for RCR.”</p><p>Reddick showed that at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On a hot, humid afternoon where several competitors including lap leaders Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones were sliding into the wall, Reddick kept himself cool and collected.</p><p>“I felt great all race long,” Reddick said.</p><p>Reddick moved in front for on the lap 72 and held on to win the second of three stages. He was ahead much of the final, 110-lap stretch and made it through several restarts. He gambled during one caution period, coming in to take four tires to fall off the lead. Reddick bounced back quickly to pass John Hunter Nemecheck and pull away from the field.</p><p>Reddick fell behind Cole Custer on a restart with 23 laps to go before a final caution — brought out by a spinning Josh Williams — bunched the field. Reddick broke from the group quickly as Custer spun his wheels and fell behind.</p><p>No one had enough to catch Reddick, who won for the fifth time in 62 career Xfinity races.</p><p>Reddick said he hasn’t been so consistent since he was a 10-year-old racing karts in California. “It’s awesome,” he said. “Hopefully, it means the next couple are going to keep rolling this way.”</p><p>Reddick figured to get a challenge from Bell, who won the pole by nearly two-tenths of a second and looked like a strong bet to win his second straight Xfinity race and fourth of the season. Bell took the opening stage and was running strongly until things went wrong at the end of the race’s second segment as hit the wall in turn four while running second and damaged his right front tire. Bell stayed out on the track despite losing track position as his tire shredded and caught fire in the pits.</p><p>Bell hurried out of his car as his tire burned. The car went behind the wall for good.</p><p>Reddick prevailed on a hot, humid day where temperatures climbed to the mid-90s and car cockpits were close to 130 degrees. Earnhardt was slumped against his car after getting out, catching his breath and trying to cool off. Earnhardt was taken the infield care center where he was checked out and released.</p><p>Austin Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner, took part in the Xfinity race, but exited the car during a caution with 40 laps left due to the heat. (Photo by Brian Snyder-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2008 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Major League player Bill Buckner dies at age 69</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Major League Baseball player Bill Buckner – whose legendary error for the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series lived in infamy for decades – has died at the age of 69.</p><p>According to ESPN , Buckner died on Monday after a battle with dementia.</p><p>Buckner played in the Major Leagues for over two decades.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/wjzy/sports/martin-truex-jr-wins-coca-cola-600" title="Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER/USO Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.&nbsp;(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. won the caution-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating Joey Logano and Kyle Busch in NASCAR's longest race.</p><p>Truex went four-wide on a restart with four laps to go to take the lead and held on to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four years.</p><p>"That was incredible, what a race," said Truex, who overcame an early collision.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/wjzy/sports/most-drivers-want-nascars-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles" title="Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kurt Busch is set to race in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race of the season (6 p.m., (WJZY)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — With a furrowed brow NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip scoffed at the notion that the Coca-Cola 600 race is too long and should be shortened by, say, maybe a hundred miles or so.</p><p>“Is that what some thirty-something said?” the 72-year-old Waltrip said to The Associated Press.</p><p>Well, as a matter of fact...</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/charlotte-recovery-school-opening-for-students-fighting-addiction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_20190528024113"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte 'recovery school' opening for students fighting addiction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/baby-killed-in-golf-cart-accident-residents-blame-potholes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pothole_1559000106714_7317105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A one-year-old was killed after a golf cart struck a pothole." title="pothole wjzy 0527.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby killed in golf cart accident, residents blame potholes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/gaston-county-honors-those-who-served-on-memorial-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gaston_County_honors_those_who_served_on_0_7316633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gaston_County_honors_those_who_served_on_0_20190527212625"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On Memorial Day, Gaston County honors those who served</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/charlotte-recovery-school-opening-for-students-fighting-addiction" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charlotte_recovery_school_opening_for_st_0_7317415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte 'recovery school' opening for students fighting addiction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/person-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-after-being-stabbed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-underway-in-south-charlotte-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/cmpd_1559011862870_7317318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/cmpd_1559011862870_7317318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/cmpd_1559011862870_7317318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/cmpd_1559011862870_7317318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/cmpd_1559011862870_7317318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead as homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/one-person-shot-at-apartment-complex-in-north-east-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_42_CP__1559001651126.jpg_7317110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_42_CP__1559001651126.jpg_7317110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_42_CP__1559001651126.jpg_7317110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_42_CP__1559001651126.jpg_7317110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_42_CP__1559001651126.jpg_7317110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;shot&#x20;at&#x20;an&#x20;aprtment&#x20;complex&#x20;in&#x20;north&#x20;east&#x20;Charlotte&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot at pool party in north east Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/baby-killed-in-golf-cart-accident-residents-blame-potholes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pothole_1559000106714_7317105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pothole_1559000106714_7317105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pothole_1559000106714_7317105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pothole_1559000106714_7317105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 