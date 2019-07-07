< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416818865" data-article-version="1.0">Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416818865" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" data-title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" addthis:title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" addthis:title="Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416818865.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416818865");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416818865-416760727"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The USA Women&#39;s National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. The USA Women's National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. (Getty) (Getty)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416818865-416760727" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The USA Women&#39;s National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. The USA Women's National Team captured the 2019 World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. (Getty) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> America is proud of you all!"</p><p>Asked by reporters later in the day whether men and women World Cup soccer teams should make the same money -- which Rapinoe has demanded -- Trump responded, “I would like to see that, but you’ve also got to look at numbers... you have to look at who’s taking in what" and "see how they're performing."</p><p>"I don't know what those numbers are," Trump added. "And you have to see year round, how are they all drawing --- what is the attendance for women’s soccer outside of World Cup. But I would like to see it." (In a viral moment during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump responded curtly to an activist concerned about women's pay, "You're gonna make the same if you do as good a job.")</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title">Defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</a></strong></p><p>Rapinoe, the pink-haired team captain who emerged with the Golden Ball as top player and the Golden Boot as top scorer, has been an outspoken opponent of what she's described as systemic gender inequality in the United States. Rapinoe previously knelt during the national anthem prior to rules changes that barred the practice.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1147946170293071872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"I'm not going to the f------ White House," Rapinoe said in a widely publicized magazine interview in June. "No f------ way will we be invited to the White House. [Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the [Golden State] Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place."</p><p>Rapinoe has largely stood by her comments in recent weeks, except for the explicit language she used. On Saturday, Rapinoe said that she believed that “not many, if any” of her teammates would visit the White House if they won the final against the Netherlands.</p><p>Meanwhile, one of her teammates, Ali Krieger, expressed support for Rapinoe's refusal to go to the White House and said she wouldn't attend either.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app"><strong>CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP</strong></a></p><p>"I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect," Krieger told CNN. "I feel that staying silent at times can side with the oppressor and I didn't want her to feel like she was having to process this all alone, because a lot of us do have those similar feelings."</p><p> </p><p>Trump had responded earlier this week to Rapinoe's initial remarks with a mixture of criticism and magnaminty.</p><p>"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team," Trump tweeted. "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"</p><p>Trump added, "We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose."</p><p>Rapinoe previously said the pay disparity for champions in women's soccer, compared to the men, was "not fair," and called for doubling or even quadrupling the prize money awarded to women's teams.</p><p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced a proposal to expand the 2023 Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams and double the prize money from $30 million to $60 million. However, the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar has a prize purse set at $440 million, up from $400 million in Russia last year.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-womens-soccer-games-out-earned-mens-games-11560765600" target="_blank">audited financial reports from the U.S. Soccer Federation</a>, U.S. women's games in recent years have out-earned men's games. However, because ticket sales are just one revenue stream -- and because broadcast rights are sold as bundles -- it is difficult to parse from available data which games actually generate more money.</p><p>“If you really care, are you letting the gap grow?" Rapinoe asked. "Are you scheduling three finals on the same day? No, you're not. Are you letting federations have their teams play two games in the four years between each tournament? No, you're not," Rapinoe said.</p><p>In the end, U.S. indeed won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday after Rapinoe converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.</p><p>Following the win, chants of "equal pay" broke out at the stadium in Lyon, France -- a reminder that players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March claiming gender discrimination.</p><p>Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.</p><p>Two days past her 34th birthday, Rapinoe <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1147904502617403392">slotted the ball past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal</a> for her sixth goal of the tournament. The oldest player to score in a Women's World Cup final, she struck a familiar victorious pose with arms outstretched.</p><p>"It's surreal. I don't know how to feel like now. It's ridiculous," Rapinoe said. "We're crazy and that's what makes us so special. We just have no quit in us. We're so tight, and we'll do anything to win."</p><p>Lavelle, at 24 the team's up-and-coming star, added her third goal of the tournament on an <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1147906367383977984">18-yard left-footed shot in the 69th</a> after a solo run from the center circle.</p><p>"She's superstar, not even in the making, she's straight up superstar at this point," Rapinoe said.</p><p>The Americans never trailed in the tournament and set records with 26 goals and a 12-game World Cup winning streak dating to 2015. U.S. coach Jill Ellis became the first coach to lead a team to two Women's World Cup titles, and the U.S. joined Germany in 2003 and 2007 as the only repeat champions.</p><p>It's just chemistry. They put their hearts and soul into this journey," Ellis said. "They made history."</p><p>Infantino handed over the trophy, a stark contrast to four years ago in Canada, when then-president Sepp Blatter was a no-show as U.S. prosecutors investigated corruption in soccer's governing body. While the U.S. added a fourth star to its jersey, Germany is the only other nation that has even two.</p><p>With confidence and brashness that some critics called even arrogant — triggering a backlash that the angry response was sexist — many analysts agreed the American team established a standard of excellence that exceeded the U.S. champions of 1991, 1999 and 2015, becoming a goal for all others to match. Former U.S. players joined the current generation on the field for the postgame celebration.</p><p>Rapinoe was given a standing ovation by the crowd when she subbed out in the 79th minute. </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"World Cup" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"339694757" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More World Cup Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/world-cup/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" title="Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events" data-articleId="416538314" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""It's ridiculous, and disappointing, to be honest," Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's National Team said of the scheduling conflict." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.</p><p>As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.</p><p>Two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women’s World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/usa-takes-aim-at-world-cup-title-sunday-11-am-on-fox-46-wjzy-" title="USA takes aim at World Cup title (Sunday, 11 am on FOX 46 - WJZY)" data-articleId="416531196" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_Final__US_seeks_fourth_0_7479666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The US Women's National Team has made it to the semifinals in all eight World Cups, and it has taken home the first place trophy three times — more than any other country. Now, the Americans aim to make history once more with a fourth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA takes aim at World Cup title (Sunday, 11 am on FOX 46 - WJZY)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will seek the ultimate glory Sunday during the final match of the Women’s World Cup when it squares off against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon for its fourth tournament title.</p><p>The USWNT — whose jersey became the most-sold soccer jersey (men’s or women’s) in a single season on Nike's online store — fought its way into the finals after defeating England 2-1 Tuesday in a match that remained tied for the first third of the game.</p><p>48 hours 👀 pic.twitter.com/vHmNsnxHlV — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 5, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/this-is-what-everybody-wants-us-faces-france-in-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-showdown" title="‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown" data-articleId="415000372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/US_faces_France_in_World_Cup_quarterfina_0_7448773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/US_faces_France_in_World_Cup_quarterfina_0_7448773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/US_faces_France_in_World_Cup_quarterfina_0_7448773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/US_faces_France_in_World_Cup_quarterfina_0_7448773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/US_faces_France_in_World_Cup_quarterfina_0_7448773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""It's going to be totally awesome. This is what everybody wants. And these are the biggest games that you kind of dream about as a kid," U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will face hosts France in the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, and it’s not just the fans who can’t wait for the match.</p><p>"I hope it's huge and crazy. That's what it should be," U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe said after the match was set. "This is the best game, this is what everybody wanted. I think we wanted it, seems like they're up for it, you guys are of course are up for it, and all the fans."</p><p>The match between the U.S. and France has been highly anticipated since the tournament draw in December with France hoping to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-by-light-trail-in-university-city-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_20190708110522"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pedestrian struck and killed by light rail in University City, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-seriously-injured-1-sought-in-east-charlotte-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP__1562582154679.jpg_7486508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" title="Image from iOS (2)_1562582154679.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 seriously injured, 1 sought in east Charlotte shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/sens-introduce-bill-requiring-feds-american-flags-to-be-american-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash" title="american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sens. introduce bill requiring feds' American flags to be American made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows the entrance to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on July 4, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)" title="getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619-407068.gif"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" > <h3>Toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" > <h3>Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-by-light-trail-in-university-city-police-say" > <h3>Pedestrian struck and killed by light rail in University City, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-hits-2-women-in-uptown-before-crashing-on-railroad-tracks-police-say" > <h3>Driver hits 2 women in uptown before crashing on railroad tracks, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Another Blue Bell ice cream licker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;DON&#x20;EMMERT&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;USA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;National&#x20;Team&#x20;captured&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;title&#x2c;&#x20;defeating&#x20;the&#x20;Netherlands&#x20;2-0&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-by-light-trail-in-university-city-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pedestrian_struck_and_killed_by_light_tr_0_7486361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pedestrian struck and killed by light rail in University City, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-hits-2-women-in-uptown-before-crashing-on-railroad-tracks-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 