FOX 46 Charlotte

Training your adopted dog
Training your adopted dog

Canine Behavior Consultant Sara Ondrako joins Good Day Charlotte to share some trips on how to train your dog during the Coronavirus outbreak.

South Carolina’s Graham outraised by Democratic challenger

South Carolina's Graham outraised by Democratic challenger

In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election.

