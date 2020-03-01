Trump at Bojangles Monday night for rally

article

President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before Tuesday's primary elections.

Trump’s campaign announced the president would attend a rally Monday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Trump will be on the GOP presidential preference ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states. So will the Democratic presidential hopefuls, along with candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and House and scores of down-ballot races.

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the primary in New Hampshire.

Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election. The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November, too.

Trump came to Charlotte last month to highlight a new economic revitalization program.