Countdown to Christmas with Good Day Charlotte

Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Good Day Charlotte
FOX 46 Charlotte

FOX 46 is officially kicking off the countdown to Christmas, and what better way to do it than with a song? 

Jason Harper kicks off countdown to Christmas

FOX 46 is kicking off the countdown to Christmas! Tune-in to Good Day Charlotte on December 25th, from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m. and tell us which song would you like Jason to sing on Facebook or Instagram.

We're all swooning for Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper singing this Christmas classic. So now it's your turn to choose.

Comment on our Facebook post below or message us on Facebook or Instagram with the name of the song you'd like to hear Jason sing. 

Then, be sure to watch Good Day Charlotte on Christmas day, from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m. to hear if Jason picked your favorite tune! You'll also get a personal shout out if your song was picked. 

