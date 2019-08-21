Latest Local NewsView More
Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
A dying Vietnam veteran, and Carolina Panthers season ticket holder for 25 years, is forced to sell his seats over handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America stadium.
15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"
North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.
NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation
FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
Third grade teacher Mitch Choros is scoring big time thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say
Police in Pineville say a baby boy has died after being left in a hot car.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
For the second day in a row, authorities say a student brought a gun on a school campus in Union County.