1 adult, 2 teens charged with arson in Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says a man and two teens were arrested, accused of setting fire to a vacant home.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, Fab. 1, deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Shinniville Road near Mooresville for an arson investigation.

The home had not been loved in for some time, and a witness said they saw a car parked in front of the home as the flames started spreading. The witness stated that the car sped away from the home and they called 911.

Following an investigation, Iredell County detectives--working with the Fire Marshal's Office--determined that the blaze was intentionally set.

As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old Cam Lee Rowland. It was later determined that Rowland was also charged with setting fire to two vehicles in the area of Coddle Creek Highway.

Rowland was charged with; felony second-degree arson, felony breaking and entering, six counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of felony burning personal property, and two counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Rowland is being held at the Iredell County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were also charged in the incident.