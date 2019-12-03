1 arrested, 1 sought in Lincoln County CBD store robbery

article

One of two suspects charged in the robbery of a Lincoln County CBD shop has been arrested.

Catawba County deputies picked up Roy Lee Blue, 31 in Catawba on Tuesday. Blue was one of two people charged in connection to the Nov. 12 break-in at Got CBD in Lincoln County.

The Sheriff's Office says Blue, along with Londie Allan Woods, 51, broke into the shop where approximately $8,400 worth of CBD Hemp was stolen.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for Londie Allan Woods, 51.

The incident happened at Got CBD on NC 16 Business Hwy. When officers arrived they discovered a broken glass door. They say 12 mason jars containing two ounces each of various types of CBD had been stolen.

Blue and Woods are charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Blue has been released from jail on a $6,000 secured bond. Officers are still looking for Woods.

Anyone with information on Woods' whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.