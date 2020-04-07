1-day-old girl dies from coronavirus complications

article

A premature baby in Louisiana died from coronavirus complications, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, Beau Clark, M.D., WAFB reports.

Clark says the one-day-old girl died after her mother with COVID-19 symptoms was admitted to a hospital on April 1.

The mother was placed on a ventilator when she arrived and then tested positive for the virus.

Her daughter was delivered prematurely at 22 weeks.

Clark and Louisiana's epidemiologists agree that the girl's death was related to COVID-19, but the child has not tested positive. The hospital is working to confirm it.

“Had the mother not had the symptoms and been on a ventilator, she may not have gone into pre-term labor,” Clark said during a Facebook live on April 6.