1 dead after shooting in Morganton, suspect arrested

One person is dead and a suspect is under arrest after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Morganton on Saturday, police are saying. The victim's father, 44, was shot as well and is being treated for injuries at the hospital. No names have been released at this time.

Officers responded to calls around Noon Saturday to a gunshot wound victim.

The suspect fled the scene but was detained shortly after on Sundown Road heading back towards his house. He was found with a firearm on him.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect and the victim were acquaintances but it is believed as of now that they did not have a relationship.

This investigation is ongoing.