1 dead from personal injury near Lupie's Cafe on Monroe Road
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A person is dead following a personal injury on Monroe Road on Sunday, authorities said.
Medics arrived on the scene at the corner of Monroe and Dunn Avenue and pronounced one person dead. There are train tracks nearby but it is unclear at this time if it is related. This is being called an accident and personal injury.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.