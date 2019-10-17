1 dead in helicopter crash in Union County, officials say

article

A person has died in a helicopter crash, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

State troopers and Union County deputies were called to the 7000 block of Hwy 205 in the New Salem area in reference to the accident. The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the crash was fatal around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say it apears crash occurred after the helicopter got caught up in power line while spraying field.

No information has been released on the victim.

