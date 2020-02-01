1 dead in motor vehicle accident on WT Harris
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person was killed in a motor vehicle accident in east Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials responded to the incident near 4800 East WT Harris Boulevard and Delta Lake Drive. Traffic was being blocked in both directions while emergency crews assisted. travelers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
This remains an active investigation by police and we'll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.