1 dead, multiple houses and vehicles shot into in E CLT

A shooting that occurred late Sunday night involving multiple houses and vehicles being shot into has left a man dead, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting near 5500 Ilford Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Two houses and multiple unoccupied vehicles were shot into but nobody was found injured. A short time later a man, 20-year-old Tyree McIntyre showed up at Atrium Health CMC with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say McIntyre was standing outside of a residence when the shooting happened.

At this time there is no suspect.

This remains an active and open investigation.