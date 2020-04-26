1 dead, multiple injured in fight that led to shooting in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. - One person is dead and multiple people are injured after Salisbury Police said a fight led to a deadly shooting.
The incident began just before noon Sunday, April 26 in the 900 block of E. Lafayette Street.
According to Salisbury Police, a group of people got into a fight and it escalated into a shooting. One person died during the incident and three others are injured.
Two victims are currently at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while one has been airlifted to Baptist Hospital in critical condition. Police are searching the area Sunday for any additional potential victims.
A search for the suspect(s) is underway, police said.
"The investigation is still in early stages and it is unknown at this time whether this shooting is related to a shooting in the same area on Friday, April 24 at 4:25 p.m.," Salisbury Police said on Sunday.
Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.
Advertisement