1 found dead, 2 injured in Burke County home

An investigation is underway in Burke County where a man was found dead and two others were injured inside of a home.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4500 block of Foxs Drive at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 regarding possible dead bodies.

Upon arrival, deputies found three people inside of a camper. A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people, a 33-year-old white female and a 27-year-old male were taken to the hospital by Burke County EMS.

Burke County detectives began investigating and the county medical examiner was called to the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says a portable propane tank and used needles were found inside the camper.

The body of the deceased man will undergo additional testing.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is continuing with the toxicology results expected within two months.