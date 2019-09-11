1 hospitalized after shooting outside east Charlotte townhome, police say

One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting outside an east Charlotte townhome, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Townhomes of Ashbrook in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive.

According to police, it appeared the shooting happened in a common area of the complex. At this point, they do not believe the shooting happened inside.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is now in stable condition, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.