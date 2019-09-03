1 in custody, 1 injured in southwest Charlotte shooting, police say

article

One person is in custody and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The shooting broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 near the 200 block of Verbena Street.

As officers arrived to the scene they found a man with an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. CMPD said a suspect has been detained and they're not looking for anyone else at this time.

Police said early information indicates the suspect and victim know each other and were in an argument before the shooting occurred.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.