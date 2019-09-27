1 in custody, 1 sought after deputies pursue suspects in stolen car from Cabarrus County to Charlotte

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office arrested one person and are searching for another suspected of stealing a car and leading deputies on a chase into Charlotte. The two suspects abandoned the vehicle at a local apartment complex. One ran off in an attempt to escape.

The stolen vehicle was ditched at 5:13 a.m. Friday Sept. 27 at Yateswood Drive and Regal Oaks Drive in east Charlotte, police said.

Stolen car being towed away from the crime scene, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently assisting the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in locating the second suspect.

