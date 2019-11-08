1 in custody, 1 sought in attempted murder in northeast Charlotte, police say

article

A woman has been arrested and another suspect is on the loose following an attempted murder last month in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 8 at a home in the 6300 block of Lake Drive.

Police said the male victim had invited the suspect, identified as Zymirah Joseph, over to smoke some marijuana with him. When Joseph arrived, the victim noticed that an unknown man was with her and that this person was hiding.

Joseph attempted to lure the victim out of the house; when that did not work the second unknown male suspect fired into the residence with a handgun, police said.

The male victim was struck multiple times but was able to close the door and prevent the suspects from entering his home.

The two suspects fled and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Almost one month later, on Nov. 6, CMPD officers located Joseph on N. Tryon near W. T. Harris around 11:45 a.m. They were able to take her into custody without incident. Joseph has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, five-counts of shooting into an occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

The second suspect has not yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.