1 injured, 1 in custody in east Charlotte shooting Thursday, police say

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and another person has been taken into custody following an early morning shooting Thursday in east Charlotte, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the 3700 block of Michigan Avenue.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, one person was found in the area with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. A vehicle involved in the incident was spotted nearby and the suspect reportedly jumped and ran near The Plaza, police said.

One person was taken into custody shortly after, police said.

This remains an open and active investigation. Check back for updates throughout the day.