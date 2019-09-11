1 injured after 2 vehicles struck with gunfire after leaving Club Onyx, police say

One person was injured after two vehicles were targeted and shot at overnight after leaving Club Onyx in south Charlotte, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Woodlawn Road and S. Tryon Street.

According to CMPD, two men left the club overnight in separate vehicles and started traveling down Old Pineville Road. The two victims noticed unknown suspect(s) in a separate vehicle following them from the club's parking lot.

As the victims got to Woodlawn Road at S. Tryon Street, the suspect(s) began shooting at them inside their cars. Both of the victim's vehicles were struck by gunfire. One of the victims was shot. The two drove to a McDonalds parking lot in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street where they called 911.

Police said one man was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

"We are working to determine the motive behind this shooting," CMPD said. "No arrests have been made."