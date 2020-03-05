1 injured in crash involving Iredell County police cruiser, tanker truck

One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a wreck involving an Iredell County police cruiser and tanker truck.

The accident happened at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, March 5 on Landis Highway.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the tanker tractor-trailer was driving down Landis Highway when an Iredell County deputy was attempting to make a left off of Teeter Road onto 152 when they collided, causing the tanker truck to overturn on its side.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy involved in the wreck was not transported, authorities said. One lane of Landis Highway was open. Crews expect lanes to be shut down for about three hours.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.