Charlotte Mecklenburg police are working to clear the scene of a bad crash in west Charlotte.

Police were called to the scene at Ashley Road and Tuckasegee Road around 10:30 p.m. where they say a pickup truck hit a sedan, then struck a semi-truck. The driver of the pickup was ejected and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Ashley and Tuckaseegee is currently closed. No word on when it will open back up.