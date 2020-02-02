1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

article

One person was shot and killed and another was injured in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers and Medic were called to the 8600 block of Old Concord Road where a victim was found dead. One person was also taken to an area hospital with injuries.

CMPD says they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No other information about the victim or possible suspects has been released at this time.

