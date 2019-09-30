1 killed, 1 injured in serious wreck on I-485 in west Charlotte

One person has died and another is injured following a serious wreck Monday morning on Interstate-485 in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Backups are at least eight miles long.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 on the I-485 Outer Loop, past Moores Chapel Road Exit 12.

Multiple reports indicate that at least one vehicle was on fire and emergency crews were quickly working to shut down multiple lanes on both sides of the highway.

According to Charlotte Fire, at least one person was killed and another person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Both the Inner and Outer lanes of I-485 were affected Monday morning. Expect significant delays in the area.

The cause of the multi-vehicle accident remains under investigation.

WATCH LIVE: