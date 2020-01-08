1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte home, police say

One person is dead and another injured following a shooting inside a north Charlotte home early Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at a residence located in the 9100 block of Feldbank Drive.

As officers got to the scene they found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased inside the house. Another man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the man who passed away will be released pending family notification, police said. At this time, the relationship between the two victims is unknown.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.