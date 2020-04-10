1 killed, 1 seriously injured in north Charlotte wreck

article

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident happened at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, April 9 in the 4600 block of Nevin Road.

According to CMPD, a 2002 Infiniti G35 struck a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban head-on. Both vehicles had extensive damage as officers arrived at the scene, CMPD said.

The driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that the Infiniti was traveling at a high rate of speed southwest on Nevin Road when it passed a Cadillac Escalade near Lake Drive in a no-passing zone and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

CMPD said the driver of the Infiniti had not been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

The Cadillac was not involved in the wreck but did hit a road sign in an attempt to avoid the two-vehicle collision. No one inside the Cadillac was injured, police said.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that alcohol use by the driver of the Infiniti may be a contributing factor. Excessive speed and passing in a no-passing zone are contributing factors in this crash, CMPD said.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation.