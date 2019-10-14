1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash, Salisbury Police say

article

One person was killed and three people were injured in a car crash in Salisbury. Salisbury Police say one of the injured victims is a child.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard near Woodleaf Bowling Lane around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found four cars and one motorcycle in the road.

Two adult patients and one child were taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center by EMS. Their conditions are still unknown at this time.

One man, identified as 55-year-old James Edward Burris was killed in the accident.

China Grove police are assisting Salisbury officers. Officials are still waiting to hear about the condition of the other three patients.

No other information has been released at this time.