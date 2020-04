article

One person was killed in a crash involving three cars in north Charlotte, CMPD says.

Police say the accident occurred in the 4600 block of Nevin Road. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and one other person was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As of 10:30 p.m. Nevin Road remained shut down in both directions, but police say this should not cause a traffic issue.