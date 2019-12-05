1 killed in crash in west Charlotte

One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte Wednesday.

Officers were called to Moores Chapel Road at Old Mount Holly Road at 4:07 p.m. where a Freightliner tractor and two cars were found. The driver of a 2003 Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the Freightliner was traveling east on Moores Chapel Road when the Infiniti made a left turn in front of the tractor at the intersection of Old Mount Holly Rd. The tractor couldn't stop and hit the driver’s side of the Infiniti pushing it into a Mercedes Benz.

Police say the driver of the Infiniti, who has not been identified at this time, failed to yield to the right of way. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Pressley at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.