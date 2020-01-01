1 killed in fiery crash involving SUV and tractor-trailer in Iredell County

article

One person was killed New Year's Day in a fiery wreck involving an SUV and tractor-trailer in Statesville, according to police.

The deadly accident happened at 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 on 2065 Salisbury Highway.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was headed westbound when the SUV crossed the center lane, and the two vehicles collided. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was checked by EMS on scene and is OK.

The victim's identity will be released pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.