1 killed in Gaston County fire overnight

A person was killed in a house fire overnight, according to Gaston County Emergency Management.

Officials say the flames broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 12. Gaston County communications received the call stating that a mobile home was on fire on John Fraley Road in Dallas and firefighters were dispatched.

Upon arrival, crews found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. They entered the home under heavy fire and smoke conditions and found the body of the occupant inside. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Gaston County Fire Marshal's Office and the Gaston County Police Department are investigating. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

