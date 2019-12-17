1 killed in head-on collision with Union County school bus

article

A driver was killed in a head-on collision with a Union County school bus in Monroe Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

Monroe police and fire were called to Seacrest Short Cut Road in Monroe where a car reportedly crossed over center and crashed with the bus. The driver of the car died.

Union County Public School officials says 43 fourth-grade students from Benton Heights Elementary were on the bus when it crashed. Nine were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus was ok.

A substitute bus was called in to take the remaining students home safely.

School officials say counseling support will be at the school tomorrow to provide assistance for the students who were involved in the accident.

The driver’s name, vehicle and accident cause, will be released upon notification of the family.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the accident. No other information has been released at this time.