1 killed in west Charlotte, police say

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say one person was killed in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

Officers are conducting an investigation in the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive after a call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and will be identified at a later time.

Detectives canvassed the area to determine if there were any additional witnesses to the incident. No information has been released regarding suspects or arrests at this time.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.